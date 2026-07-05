Trump, 80, Goes Off Script With Bizarre D-Day Analogy

President Donald Trump compared his willingness—or, rather, eagerness—to deliver his July 4th speech after the National Mall was evacuated due to severe weather on Saturday to U.S. soldiers storming the beaches of Normandy during World War II.

The octogenarian made the wild analogy during a phone call with Fox News host Bret Baier, as he vowed to go ahead with what was largely a political speech on the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding.

Trump prepares to deliver remarks at the nation's 250th birthday celebration. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump appeared to liken the multiple wounds and deaths suffered in the bloody D-Day beach assault, which was widely seen as a turning point in the war, to his determination to deliver his speech despite some thunder and lightning.

Trump never served in the military; he received five military deferments during the 1960s, four for academic reasons and one for bone spurs.

Trump told Baier that he was prepared to give his delayed speech as late as 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

“Those veterans had to go through bad weather on D-Day,” Baier quoted Trump as telling him. “I’m going through bad weather. No matter what happens, I’m delivering this speech.”

Trump added: “Maybe it will be a little bit shorter, but I’m going to do it whether it’s 10 or 11 or even 2 a.m.… If they can storm the beaches on D-Day, I can deliver a speech."

One critic on X responded by addressing Trump directly: “But you couldn’t go to Vietnam.”

An X user responds to Trump's comparison between a delayed political speech and D-Day. Honest Abe REDUX/X/Honest Abe REDUX