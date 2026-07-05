Trump’s Fireworks Fiasco Sparks Health Fears Across D.C.

President Donald Trump’s America 250 celebration may have left some Washington, D.C. residents trapped indoors as the fireworks smoke cleared.

On Sunday, the city issued a “Code Red Air Quality Alert,” urging residents to limit time outdoors after the July Fourth fireworks display left air quality “unhealthy for seniors, children, and people with medical conditions.”

The 40-minute show, involving around 850,000 fireworks launched from 10 sites across the capital, and was touted by the president as the “largest fireworks show in history.”

People watch a fireworks display that is attempting the largest firework display in history with 850,000 fireworks. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Typically scheduled for 9 pm, the display was delayed until after the president’s speech, which began after 11 pm following an evacuation order as scorching temperatures pushed Washington, D.C. to a record 103 degrees—meaning the fireworks didn’t wrap until the early hours of July 5.

While visually spectacular, the fireworks display was so prolonged and dense that smoke quickly blanketed much of the skyline, obscuring the finale beneath a haze hanging over Washington.

Television cameras also appeared to catch Trump sitting motionless with his eyes closed during parts of the display, at times appearing to have fallen asleep.

People were advised to stay indoors after the night’s fireworks. @BenjAlvarez1/ X

Large fireworks displays can pose a health risk by releasing fine particulate matter containing toxic metals, which can be inhaled and worsen symptoms in people with existing respiratory conditions.

There is also growing evidence that air pollution and extreme heat, such as that currently being experienced in D.C., significantly increase public health risks.

“The general public may experience health issues,” the city’s air quality alert read, adding that those with asthma or other lung diseases “may experience more serious health issues.”

Trump appeared to be dozing off during the 40 minute fireworks extravaganza. Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty

Warnings about the potential health impacts of what Trump described as the “greatest show of all on the National Mall” were issued days before the fireworks began, with internal National Park Service documents reviewed by The Washington Post warning that pollution could reach “very unhealthy” levels and advising residents to expect irritation symptoms and limit exposure.

George Thurston, a professor of medicine and population health at New York University, told the outlet that attendees should consider wearing an N95 mask, a precaution also recommended by the National Park Service.

The president pushed for visitors to “LET’S HAVE SOME FUN even if we are out late” on Saturday, insisting the event should go ahead, whatever the situation.

During his speech on Saturday, Trump appeared to boast about the crowd size—claiming 150,000 attended—despite severe weather, evacuation orders, delays, and lingering concerns over air quality and potential pollutants.

Videos of the crowd appeared sparse, with empty seats visible as Trump spoke, but, regardless of crowd size, internal documents projected that pollution would remain at elevated levels for three to six hours after the fireworks ended, meaning that anyone in the area could be affected by the poor air quality.

After the event, many struggled to get home as thousands of people packed into L’Enfant Plaza Metro station.