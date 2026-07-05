Fox Hosts Try to Snap Trump Out of It in Awkward Live Moment

Donald Trump was caught in a meta moment as Fox News filmed him seemingly hypnotized by their broadcast of his own back.

During a special ‘America 250′ panel on Saturday, some of Fox’s favorite pundits recorded from the National Mall for a glimpse of the ‘Salute to America’ celebrations.

The panel fell into wild adulation as their cameras cut to Trump inside a building watching television, with his screen showing Fox’s own live broadcast.

In a meta moment, Fox News filmed Trump watching Fox News' live footage of himself in perpetuity. Fox News

“Hey, he’s waving!” Bret Baier claimed back in the studio, as Harris Faulkner said: “Oh, the president waved?”

“I think we just got a wave. I’m going to say it happened!” Baier rejoiced.

Oddly, when the feed moved back to Trump, the president remained stock still as he watched their panel.

“We see you! Hi, Mr. President!” Faulkner said, while Brian Kilmeade encouraged: “See if he turns around for us!”

While the Fox panel begged for the president to turn and wave, he remained focused on the screen in front of him. Fox News

Despite their continued pleas, Trump seemed fixated on Fox News’ footage of his motionless back, and did not wave or turn away from the screen.

While the broadcast on Trump’s screen may have been delayed by around 50 seconds, the Fox anchors were fan-girling over the president for well over a minute with no results.

An ad break caused Baier to give up on any sign of life from Trump. “We’re kind of waiting for the president to wave, but that’s okay,” he surrendered.

While Trump was entertained by watching his own back during his Fourth of July festivities, there was plenty of other drama throughout the evening.

Things derailed at around 7:15 p.m, when the threat of severe storms prompted an evacuation order for all guests to leave the event and “seek temporary shelter in a nearby building.”

Trump's 'America 250' celebrations didn't go too smoothly, with evacuations, delays, and cancelations. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The order caused clashes between law enforcement and reluctant MAGA devotees, with disappointment only spiraling when some guests were unable to get back in as entrances remained closed.

People were still attempting to gain entry after Trump’s 10 p.m. entrance, with the president himself taking to the stage around 90 minutes later than expected.