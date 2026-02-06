Stephen Miller’s Wife Makes Truly Deranged 2028 Plea

MAGA mouthpiece Katie Miller takes it as a given that Donald Trump will be running for a Constitution-busting third stint in the White House.

“I’m here to beg Kamala Harris to please run again in 2028,” the former White House staffer, who is married to Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, told Fox News on Thursday.

“There’s nothing I’d love to see more than the President Trump-Kamala Harris rematch of 2028,” she went on. “I know all of your viewers are equally as excited as me to see that.”

It's the second time in almost as many weeks Katie Miller has teased Trump 3.0. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, brought in after Franklin D Roosevelt defied convention to win four straight presidential elections, clearly states: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

Donald Trump has been elected twice.

Fox host Sean Hannity did little to push back against Miller’s proposals. “You want me to try and convince her?” he said of her efforts to bait Harris. “If you want, I’ll see if she’ll take my call.”

Trump himself has repeatedly refused to rule out a third term. ANNABELLE GORDON/AFP via Getty Images

It follows after Miller hyped the MAGA base last month with a teasing tweet in response to a scheduled Trump speech to voters in Iowa. “He’s running,” she wrote.

Trump himself has repeatedly teased the possibility of defying the constitutional bar to win a third term in office.

“I would love to do it,” he told reporters earlier in October. “Am I not ruling it out? You’ll have to tell me.”

It remains unclear how sincere the 79-year-old president, no stranger to fearmongering or rage-baiting, may be at this stage about the prospects of Trump 3.0.

His allies have nevertheless consistently teased prospective legislative challenges or novel interpretations of the relevant laws to permit him to run again.

“Trump is going to be president in ’28, and people ought to just get accommodated with that,” former White House strategist Steve Bannon said late last year. “At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is.”

Other top Republican figures to have backed the initiative include Florida State Rep. Randy Fine, who has urged Congress to repeal the relevant statutes, and Tennessee congressman Andy Ogles, who wants to amend the Constitution to allow Trump—and only Trump—to run again.