Stephen Miller’s Wife Called Out for Cashing In on Marriage

Katie Miller is being accused of exploiting her access to President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

The Trump aide-turned-podcaster has wrangled a roster of powerful guests for her eponymous podcast, ranging from Cabinet members to corporate power players. But proximity to her husband, top Trump goon Stephen Miller, has reportedly helped drive interest in the show.

Katie Miller's marriage to Stephen Miller has reportedly helped drive interest in her eponymous podcast. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Katie Miller Podcast has become a who’s who of Trumpworld, featuring guests including Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, FBI Director Kash Patel, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as well as several prominent business leaders—many of whom have appeared alongside their spouses.

People familiar with Miller’s pitch for the podcast reportedly felt she was “explicitly selling access,” with some believing guests and advertisers alike were drawn to her proximity to power, according to a new report from The Atlantic.

As White House deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller has emerged as one of the administration’s most powerful figures, with a hand in everything from immigration to broader domestic policy.

The overlap appears significant enough that Miller, 40, has repeatedly had to step back from White House matters involving his wife’s outside work, recusing himself from AI and space matters due to Katie’s consulting ties with Elon Musk, as well as Paramount’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery after Katie had discussions about selling her podcast to the media giant.

Katie—who is currently pregnant with the couple’s fourth child—also helped facilitate invitations for a high-profile Washington dinner hosted by Paramount CEO David Ellison in April, putting him in the same room as senior administration officials overseeing federal approval for the major media merger, according to The Atlantic.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson defended Katie in a statement to The Atlantic, describing her as “an accomplished professional in her own right with over a decade of senior government and media experience.”

Miller launched her own podcast, where she interviews MAGA-world lackeys—like her former boss, Elon Musk. YouTube/Katie Miller Pod

Jackson also said Stephen Miller “fully complies with all ethics recommendations and rules” and “regularly consults with White House ethics officials to address any potential conflicts of interest.”