Katie Roiphe Claims She Won’t Out ‘Sh*tty Media Men’ Creator

The author of an unpublished Harper’s magazine article about the so-called “shitty media men list” pledged on Wednesday that she would not reveal the creator of the list, which purports to show men in the media business who have been accused of sexual misconduct. “I am looking forward to talking about what is actually in the piece when it actually comes out,” Katie Roiphe, the author of the Harper’s piece, told The New York Times. “I am not ‘outing’ anyone. I have to say it’s a little disturbing that anyone besides Trump views Twitter as a reliable news source.” Roiphe was responding to claims across social media that the author of the list would be outed in her forthcoming article. She also told the Times that she does not know who started the list and “would never put in the creator of the list if they didn’t want to be named.”