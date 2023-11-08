Katy Perry Comes Out on Top in Battle for Montecito Mansion
NEW DIGS
A Los Angeles County judge has ruled in favor of Katy Perry and her partner Orlando Bloom in the pair’s attempt to buy a Montecito mansion from retired entrepreneur Carl Westcott, who later tried to back out of the deal. According to Rolling Stone, Judge Joseph Lipner found that there was inadequate proof that Westcott lacked mental capacity when he accepted the contract with Perry’s manager. Westcott’s lawyer argued his client had a degenerative brain disease and suffered from symptoms of dementia and the effects of painkillers due to a back surgery, but Lipner said that testimony from a medical expert didn’t support those claims. Perry’s attorney, Eric Rowen, told Rolling Stone that Westcott “could not prove anything other than he was of perfectly sound mind” and “breached the contract for no other reason than he had changed his mind.” Her lawyers pointed out that Westcott was cognizant enough to counter the pop star’s original $13.5 million offer with $15 million, extend the deadline for the counteroffer, and get angry at his real estate agent, who asked for a five percent commission. Lipner’s decision is expected to become permanent after 10 days.