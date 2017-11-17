Katy Perry Banned From China Before Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Performance

Read it at Page Six
Katy Perry has been banned from China before she was slated to perform at the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, Page Six reported Friday. Though Perry had been initially told that she would be able to enter the country, her visa application was denied after the Chinese government was informed that the singer had worn a dress with sunflowers on it during a 2015 performance in Taiwan. The outfit caused controversy because the anti-China protestors in Taiwan had adopted the sunflower as a symbol of their cause. Perry also waved a Taiwanese flag during the concert. Former One Director singer Harry Styles will instead take her place at the fashion show.