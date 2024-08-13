The knocks just keep coming for Katy Perry.

The pop star is now being investigated for possibly causing environmental damage to protected dunes while shooting the music video for her new single, “Lifetimes.”

The roped-off dunes are on the island of S’Espalmador, one of the Balearic Islands in Spain. The uninhabited island, a tiny spit of sand south of Ibiza, is accessible only by private boat and is a frequent stopping point for yachts. While filming can be permitted, the crew is accused of not getting any before shooting the pop star.

A press release issued by the environment department of the Balearic Islands after the video’s release clarifies that Perry has not committed a “crime against the environment” but rather an infringement. It said it was investigating whether any damage occurred in the prohibited area.

It added that in “no case had the production company requested authorization from the Ministry to carry out the filming, and that is why preliminary investigation actions have been initiated.”

In the video, Perry can be seen living it up on the beach, on a boat, in the club, and on the sandy dunes. In an interview with The Sun, Perry said she wrote the tune for daughter, Daisy, who she shares with actor Orlando Bloom.

“I wrote ‘Lifetimes’ about her. Every night, before we go to sleep, I say, ‘I love you,’ and then I ask, ‘Will you find me in every lifetime?’ and she says, ‘Yes,’” Perry told the paper.

The investigation comes on the heels of a rough month for the singer.

Perry was criticized following the release of her single “Woman’s World” last month for what fans thought was a cringy impersonation of a feminist song.

On top of that, Perry collaborated with infamous music producer Dr. Luke on her latest tracks, which sparked a major backlash as he was accused of sexual assault by fellow pop star Kesha. Luke denied the claims and sued her for defamation. They settled the case out of court in 2023.

Criticism aside, the singles just haven’t done well. Forbes reports that “Woman’s World,” which was marketed as her comeback single, debuted 110th on Spotify’s U.S. chart; a shocking fall from grace for a performer who once ruled the top ten.

Perry has yet to comment on the investigation and has continued chugging away promoting her singles in anticipation of the album, 143, set to release on September 20.