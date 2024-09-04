Many people hope for a little treat from their partners after doing all the housework.

Maybe the chance to put their feet up and watch TV with a cup of tea and a cookie, a night out at a favorite restaurant, or even a welcome neck massage.

But Katy Perry says she has a special reward for fiancé Orlando Bloom if she comes downstairs to find he’s washed the dishes or cleaned the kitchen. And it’s more than a pat on the back!

The 39-year-old singer discussed her relationship with The Lord of the Rings star in a racy interview for the Call Her Daddy podcast.

She revealed her reward for Bloom’s household chores to host Alex Cooper, telling her: “If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you've done it all, and you’ve done all the dishes, and you’ve closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d*** sucked. I mean like literarily. That is my love language.”

She told Cooper about her strict religious upbringing, saying she “wasn't really allowed to even acknowledge the opposite sex.”

“I wasn't allowed to Trick-or-Treat, I wasn't allowed to eat Lucky Charms, because luck is derivative from Lucifer," she continued.

“I didn’t even know how to use a tampon. So, I'm like on swim team swill wearing a f*****g pad. The girls are like, ‘Girls, that’s why you’re last. You have a flotation device.’”

Perry, a 13-time Grammy nominee, has been engaged to Bloom since 2019 and they have a three-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, together. She has previously described Bloom as a “wild stallion” who can’t be tamed.

But she insisted later in the interview that her needs in a man were simple, despite their status as a superstar couple. “I don’t need a red Ferrari! I can buy a red Ferrari,” she laughed. “Just do the f*****g dishes. I will suck your d***! It’s that easy.”

Asked what type of man she is attracted to, Perry, who was previously married to Russell Brand, replied: “I’m no longer attracted to narcissists.”

She added that a red flag in a man would involve: “Anyone that is constantly changing the goal post, or pulling the rug out from you emotionally. Not it. Anyone that says they know you better than you know yourself. Someone that won’t just help.”