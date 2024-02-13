Katy Perry Is Ready to Move On From ‘American Idol’

Singer Katy Perry told Jimmy Kimmel that her upcoming seventh season as a host of American Idol will be her last—and admitted that the announcement would come as a surprise to her two co-hosts.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night the host asked Perry what her plans were for the future of Idol. She explained that she had agreed to perform at Rock In Rio, a large music festival in Brazil in September, which is when American Idol typically begins filming.

“It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans,” the pop star said, adding, “I think this will probably be my last show, my least season for Idol.”

“I love Idol so much, it’s connected me with the heart of America,” she told Kimmel. “But I feel like I need to go out to feel that pulse of my own beat.”

Perry has been a judge on the show alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan since 2018.

“What did Luke and Lionel say about this?” Kimmel asked. “Well, they’ll find out tonight,” she said cheerily. Perry explained that she believes her co-hosts must’ve suspected she’d planned to depart the show because she had been spending more time in the studio.

“I want to go and see the world, and maybe bring new music,” she said. Perry has not released an album since 2020. “Maybe I’ll come back if they have me one day.”

Perry did not indicate that there are any plans for her replacement. The 22nd season of American Idol premieres on Feb. 18.