Bryan Cranston finally addressed what it has been like to see his daughter, Taylor Dearden, shine as Dr. Melissa King, the breakout star of HBO Max’s medical drama The Pitt. “There is nothing that’s more gratifying than when your kid receives praise. Nothing. No one could say anything to me that’s better than that,” Cranston said on the Tribeca Film Festival red carpet. “So her mom and I are just over the moon with her her work on it.” Dearden, 32, is the only child of Cranston and his wife, actress Robin Dearden. “She’s a very hard working person, she grew up in it. So, it’s in her bones,” Cranston added of his daughter. “She’s in it for the right reasons and she loves it.” The Breaking Bad star went on to say that he hopes his daughter takes any advice he would give her through osmosis. “But I don’t ever say, ‘Now, young lady, here’s some advice I’m going to give you,’” he joked. “Kids don’t want to hear that.” Dearden has some major competition from The White Lotus cast, but she is still a contender to land an Emmy nomination for Supporting Actress in a Drama.
Katy Perry’s Album Flop Reportedly Caused ‘Tension’ With Fiancé Orlando Bloom
Pop icon Katy Perry was reportedly “deeply frustrated” by the negative reception of her newest album and “Lifetimes” tour, causing a strain in her and fiancé Orlando Bloom’s relationship. The “Firework” singer released her album 143 in September to lackluster reviews, which an insider told People deeply affected her. “It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension,” they said. Another source alleged that the singer was “also disappointed in some of the tour reviews‚” noting how “it’s put stress” on her and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s relationship. But Perry told People in February that she didn’t mind negative reviews, saying that “you shouldn’t read it when it’s good. You shouldn’t read it when it’s bad.” She added, “My therapist said something that really changed my life. What anybody thinks about you is none of your business. It’s what you think about yourself.” Perry and Bloom have been together for almost 10 years. They got engaged in 2019 and had a daughter, Daisy Dove, one year later. Perry has also recently been under fire for participating in Jeff Bezos’ all-female Blue Origin spaceflight, as well as for collaborating with music producer Dr. Luke on her 143 album after Kesha accused him of raping her back in 2005.
The artist formerly known as Kanye West has modified his name once more—this time to “Ye Ye,” according to California business filings obtained by Page Six. The rapper’s chief financial officer, Hussain Lalani, submitted the updated paperwork, listing the new moniker across his business ventures, including Yeezy Apparel and Yeezy Record Label, LLC. West, who legally changed his name to “Ye” in 2021, had previously used “Ye West” in official documents. The latest change follows a recent announcement from the rapper/producer that he plans to finally abandon his X account, @kanyewest, declaring, “Ima finally stop using the @kanyewest twitter cause my name is Ye.” The 24-time Grammy winner and Nazi enthusiast is yet to publicly address the “Ye Ye” rebrand on social media, and representatives for the artist have not responded to requests for comment. In March 2024, West’s then-publicist Milo Yiannopoulos published a letter on behalf of the rapper demanding that West no longer be referred to as Kanye, which he referred to as his “slave name.” “Ye is a Black man in America who wants the right to full self-determination just like everyone else,” the statement read.
A Department of Justice (DOJ) employee took advantage of his government position to tamper with crucial evidence relating to his own capital murder case after he drugged his pregnant girlfriend in an attempt to give her an abortion. The IT staffer, Justin Banta, 38, was convicted this week after he slipped a drug into his girlfriend’s drink in a Texas coffee shop last October. “The victim reported that her boyfriend intentionally added ‘Pan C,’ (commonly known as the abortion drug) to her drink in order to force her to have an abortion without her knowledge or consent,” police said. Banta’s girlfriend wanted to keep the baby, despite Banta asking to cover the cost of an abortion and urging her against it. In Oct. 2024, when she was six-weeks pregnant, she learned that the baby was healthy. But later that day, Banta drugged her. “The next day, the victim stated she began to suffer from extreme fatigue and heavy bleeding, prompting her to visit the emergency room,” according to the local sheriff’s office. Texas has some of the country’s most restrictive abortion laws, banning all abortions except in serious medical circumstances. After Banta’s girlfriend’s miscarriage, he allegedly used his position in the DOJ’s IT department to access his confiscated cell phone remotely and performing a “reset” to delete crucial case evidence. He has also been charged with tampering with the evidence.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is taking control of the company’s artificial intelligence efforts by spearheading the creation of a “superintelligence” research team composed of the world’s top talent. The New York Times reports that he is even going as far as to rearrange Meta’s offices so the new hires sit next to him. The social media giant is looking to recruit around 50 people for the project and are reportedly offering eye-watering salaries between seven and nine figure to applicants, as Zuckerberg seeks to regain ground in the AI race after becoming frustrated with Meta’s relative lack of progress and a number of recent high-profile failures. Assisting him are Scale AI founder Alexandr Wang, whose company was recently acquired by Zuckerberg as part of a multi-billon dollar deal, with the end goal being to create an AI with processing and cognitive functions that exceed the human brain. In February, Zuckerberg called AI “potentially one of the most important innovations in history,” and said, “this year is going to set the course for the future.”
Some of the migrants detained by ICE agents during raids in L.A. over the weekend have already been deported, The Washington Post reports. Immigrant advocacy groups estimate that about 200 people were detained during immigration raids at a Home Depot and clothing factory on Friday, and despite the Trump administration’s insistence those arrested were criminals who represented the “worst of the worst,” the vast majority are believed to have no prior charges or criminal convictions. Among those detained were a woman dropping her 4-year-old son off at daycare and a 23-year-old man who was driven to an international bridge and told to cross the border to Mexico. “The way they deported him wasn’t right,” said the man’s father. “He is a calm, working man. We are asking for justice because they violated his rights.” Mexico’s foreign minister has since confirmed that at least four immigrants involved in the raid have been ejected from the U.S., with two deported on the same day they were arrested. “That seems really fast. Maybe we got it wrong,” said Yliana Johansen-Méndez of the Immigrant Defenders Law Center upon hearing the news. “But then, the next day we heard the same thing.” White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller last month reportedly demanded ICE make 3,000 arrests a day and said he would fire officers who don’t meet their quotas.
A Spirit Airlines customer was arrested for phoning in a fake bomb threat after missing his flight and being made to rebook, authorities said. John Charles Robinson, 23, was told he’d need to rebook at the gate after he arrived late for Flight 2145 from Detroit to Los Angeles last Thursday. Robinson then allegedly called the airline and said: “There’s gonna be someone that’s gonna try to blow up that flight, 2145,” according to the Eastern District of Michigan United States Attorney’s Office. He allegedly added: “They’re going to be carrying a bomb through the TSA ... please don’t let that flight board.” FBI agents, bomb-sniffing dogs, and federal air marshals swiftly grounded the flight, deplaned passengers, and swept the aircraft—finding no explosives. The ominous call was played back to Robinson after his arrest and he admitted it was him, ABC News reported. He’s facing federal charges including conveying false information about a bomb threat.
The members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet who clashed the most with Elon Musk had the best approval ratings, according to a poll from the Daily Mail. Both Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent both had low favorability ratings, but thanks to high numbers of respondents who had either never heard of them or didn’t have an opinion, their approval ratings were +2 compared to their disapproval ratings. The poll found that Rubio had a 37 percent favorability rating compared to 35 percent unfavorable and 19 percent no opinion. Bessent had just a 19 percent favorable rating, compared to 17 percent unfavorable and 64 percent no opinion or never heard of him. Musk, on the other hand, had a dismal 34 percent approval rating and 56 percent disapproval rating. Just 10 percent of respondents didn’t have an opinion on the Tesla chief and former head of the so-called “department” of government efficiency. Before leaving the White House at the end of May, Musk got in a shouting match with Rubio over staffing cuts at the State Department and a physical brawl with Bessent over their respective choices to lead the Internal Revenue Service.
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman criticized his party’s response to protests in Los Angeles against raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “I unapologetically stand for free speech, peaceful demonstrations, and immigration—but this is not that,“ the Democrat wrote on X, along with a photograph of someone waving a Mexican flag atop one of several smoking, burning cars. ”This is anarchy and true chaos. My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement." Earlier Monday, Donald Trump announced he would be deploying Marines to the city after having federalized the National Guard without the consent of either California Gov. Gavin Newsom or Mayor Karen Bass. Since protests began last Friday, nearly 60 arrests have been made. One shocking scene on Sunday didn’t directly involve protesters, though, but an officer aiming and firing a rubber bullet at an Australian reporter.
Taylor Swift has received a temporary restraining order against a 45-year-old man she said claims she’s the mother of his son, and a series of other “untrue” statements, as he repeatedly shows up to her Los Angeles residence. “I have no relationship with Mr. Wagner and I have never met nor communicated with him,” Swift, 35, said in her declaration, but that hasn’t stopped the Colorado man, named Brian Jason Wagner, from claiming he’s “in a relationship with me (not true), believing I am the mother of his son (not true), and needing to see me in person, all of which are untrue and disconnected from reality,” she also wrote. Swift said Wagner began intruding last year, and at one point in July “was carrying a glass bottle that could have been used as a weapon.” Swift’s team also allegedly found that Wagner had somehow managed to get Swift’s L.A. address printed on his own driver’s license, a point he was using to threaten to divert her mail to his own real address. A background check by her team also revealed Wagner was previously incarcerated, during which time he’d sent Swift letters “about his infatuation with me, a romantic relationship with me (which does not exist), and other completely fabricated stories about his involvement in my personal life.” His frequent intrusions, as well the “hundreds” of threatening emails have caused a “fear of imminent harm,” she wrote in the filing. Swift was granted the order, per E! News, which will prohibit Wagner from coming near her home, cars, or places of work.