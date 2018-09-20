A former Supreme Court clerk gave an alternate explanation for Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in a Twitter thread. Ed Whelan, former law clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia and the president of a think tank called the Ethics and Public Policy Center, attempts to map possible locations for the party Ford described when telling her story about the alleged attempted assault. He points to a home belonging to another person whose floor plan “corresponds closely to Ford’s description” of the party house. Whelan claims Kavanaugh and the other person closely resemble each other. “It is regrettable that private citizens are being drawn into this, Whelan wrote in the thread, “But that is the product of Senator Feinstein’s shockingly shoddy handling of the whole matter.” Communications adviser for the Senate Judiciary Committee Garrett Ventry tweeted that the committee “had no knowledge or involvement” with the thread.
