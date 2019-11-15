FORGETTING SOMEONE?
Kavanaugh Thanks Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but Not Donald Trump, at Federalist Society Dinner
Brett Kavanaugh was honored Thursday night at the annual gala dinner of the Federalist Society, the right-wing legal group that played a key role in his Supreme Court nomination. NPR reports that it was the first time he’s addressed the group since his confirmation last year, and that his keynote address that was largely made up of a list of people he wanted to thank for his “new job.” However, one big name was missing from the list—the man who nominated him to fill Justice Anthony Kennedy’s seat, President Trump. He reportedly did thank Sen. Mitch McConnell and former White House counsel Don McGahn, but not the president himself. During his speech, Kavanaugh said: “I signed up for what I knew would be an ugly process... maybe not that ugly.” ABC News reports Kavanaugh did go out of his way to thank Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who he called “an inspiration” and “so generous” to him and his all-female clerk staff. Outside the venue, protesters projected a huge video of Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony. The professor alleged that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the summer of 1982.