Kawhi Leonard Named 2019 NBA Finals MVP

Toronto Raptors superstar forward Kawhi Leonard was named the 2019 NBA Finals MVP on Thursday evening after leading his team to a NBA championship title against the Golden State Warriors. Behind Leonard’s leadership, the Raptors dethroned the Warriors in six games, unseating the dynasty that had won three of the previous four championships. This was Leonard’s second NBA Finals MVP award: He also won the title in 2014 when he led the San Antonio Spurs to a championship over the Miami Heat.