Kayleigh McEnany Plays Pelosi’s Salon Video On Loop During Press Briefing
SETUP?
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany kicked off Thursday’s briefing by lashing out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over the speaker’s notorious hair salon visit while informing the press corps that she’d be playing the video footage “on a loop.”
“Two readings ago, I asked, ‘Where is Nancy Pelosi?’” McEnany declared. “Today, I can announce we have found Nancy Pelosi. As you can see, we found her going into her hair salon. We will be playing the video on a loop for all of you to see during the duration of this introduction.”
The press secretary then devoted the beginning of the briefing to attacking Pelosi, claiming “the rules don’t apply to her” even though salons in California are only open for outdoor service. The speaker’s salon visit this week lit up conservative media after Fox News obtained and published the security footage, inevitably prompting a tweet from President Trump.
Pelosi, meanwhile, has alleged the salon owner “set her up for national embarrassment” by offering her the appointment against California coronavirus regulations. The man who styled her hair backed Pelosi’s accusation, claiming salon owner Erica Kious—who called Pelosi’s visit a “slap in the face”—had made “vitriolic and incendiary comments” about the speaker. The stylist also alleged that Kious had illegally operated her business in violation of the state’s lockdown order since April, adding that Kious set up Pelosi “for her own vain aspirations.”