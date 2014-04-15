KC Suspect Charged With Hate Crime

CHEAT SHEET
Law enforcement officials announced Monday that Frazier Glenn Miller will be charged with a hate crime in federal court. State and federal officials are conducting dual investigations into Miller, the former Klansman who is accused of killing three people outside two Jewish sites in Overland Park, Kansas. Barry Grissom, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas, said: “We are in a very good place from an evidence standpoint and will present the case to a grand jury in the not-too-distant future.” FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Kaste said the investigation is focused on Miller, but the feds haven't ruled out others’ involvement. “We will look everywhere the evidence takes us.”