Keep Your Kindle Protected and Charged With This 3-Piece Bundle on Sale on Amazon

If there’s one thing I always remember to pack on my way out for the weekend, it’s my Kindle. If you want to experience the pleasure of carrying a library’s worth of books with you at all times, may I suggest picking up this discounted Kindle bundle? On sale for $130, this bundle includes the Kindle Paperwhite, a leather cover, and a power adapter to keep you fully-charged.

The Kindle itself is lighter than ever before and is fully waterproof, meaning you can hit the pool without worrying about damaging your e-reader. There’s twice the storage and the battery life is unmatched, giving you weeks-worth of reading time on a single charge. Plus, Audible capabilities are now built-in, if you enjoy the occasional audiobook (the free trial is worth it for the two books you keep, alone). This bundle deal also lets you wrap your Kindle in a leather case to keep it protected while you’re commuting or traveling. I love the case I have on mine because it makes it feel much more substantial in my hand (almost like a real book). And, having the power adapter on hand (also included in the bundle) means you don’t have to go searching for a power prick when you need a boost. If you’ve been waiting to pick up a Kindle, now’s your chance to get a great deal on all the things you need to enjoy it fully. | Get it on Amazon >

