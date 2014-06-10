Keeping Bad Teachers Is Unconstitutional

CHEAT SHEET
A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday that key job protections for California teachers are unconstitutional. The Tuesday decision stressed that it is too easy for teachers to acquire tenure (18 months) and too difficult to fire those who underperform, unfairly burdening students who suffer as a result. The lawsuit was brought by the group Students Matter, and was fought by the state of California and two of its largest teacher unions, which argued that poor management is to blame for incompetent educators. If the decision is upheld, California will have to craft new rules for hiring and firing educators. In addition, it could affect the rest of the nation.