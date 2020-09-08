‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Is Kaput
END OF AN ERA
It’s the end of an era: Keeping Up with the Kardashians will end after it debuts a final season early next year, Kim Kardashian West announced Tuesday.
“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kardashian West wrote on Instagram. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”
Kardashian West thanked the show’s collaborators, including Ryan Seacrest, who executive-produced the series from 2007 to 2017.
“Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Kardashian wrote, adding, “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim.”