Man Behind ‘The Dress’ Accused of Attempting to Murder Wife
TRUE COLORS
The couple behind the controversial dress that prompted arguments across the internet in 2015 over whether it was blue and black or white and gold seems to not be doing well after all the glittery fame. Keir Johnston has been charged with attempted murder and is accused of abusing his wife, Grace, for 11 years before allegedly waving a knife and strangling her on multiple occasions between 2019 and 2022. He recently appeared in the High Court in Glasgow with a trial pending for 2024, although the 38-year-old has denied all of the allegations. The so-called “dress that broke the internet” was worn by Grace’s mother to the Johnstons’ wedding and made a debut on Tumblr when one guest posted it seeking help in determining the dress’ color. The Johnstons even appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and finally told everyone the true colors of the dress, blue and black—winning $10,000 and a trip to Grenada for the big reveal.