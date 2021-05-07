Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Says She Won’t Run Again, but Stays Cryptic on Future
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms—the fast-rising Democratic star who was reported to have made it onto Joe Biden’s running mate shortlist last year—has announced that she will not stand for re-election. However, in a letter posted to her Twitter account, she remained cryptic about her political future and if she would be seeking higher office. “It is with deep emotions that I hold my head high, and choose not to seek another term as mayor,” she wrote, adding that she believes she could win another term if she ran, and has not run into any fundraising problems. On her next moves, she wrote: “While I am not yet certain of what the future holds, I trust that my next season will be one full of passion and purpose, guided by the belief that within each of us is the power and responsibility to make a positive difference in the lives of others.” It was reported back in December that Bottoms turned down a role in the Biden administration, saying at the time that her focus “remains on the people of Atlanta.”