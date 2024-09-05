Keith Urban Pays Miley Cyrus Bizarre ‘Compliment’

Miley Cyrus’ has a signature raspy tone that Keith Urban thinks sounds like a smoker’s accessory. “I love Miley. I’ve always loved Miley,” Urban said during an appearance on the Fitzy and Wippa with Kate Ritchie radio show. “I love that voice, man, that voice. She sounds like an ashtray, and I mean that as a compliment. I literally mean that as a compliment,” Urban told the hosts. Urban dished out the “compliment” after performing a few verses of “Flowers” to the show’s hosts. During the conversation, Urban didn’t just touch on Cyrus but also complimented fellow pop stars Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. “I mean, God, Taylor’s songwriting, it’s so extraordinary. There’s really no adjectives for it,” the country star said regarding Swift. As for Grande, Urban thinks she has a “unique vocal gift” and regards her song “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” as “audible heroin” he can’t get enough of.