Keith Urban Snubbed by Model Daughter After Divorce From Nicole Kidman

@legallyswiftie13 I was removed from a flight because I am deaf. When I went to rebook, the gate agents apologized for the flight attendant’s behavior. @Frontier Airlines please train your flight attendants on disability accommodations, specifically when somebody is deaf/hard of hearing. #deaf #disability #discriminationawareness ♬ original sound - ASHLEY’S VERSION 🩵
The Upside Down isn’t done with Hawkins just yet. Netflix is expanding the Stranger Things universe with a new animated spinoff, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, giving fans an early big-screen preview before its streaming debut. The first two episodes will hit 34 select theaters across the U.S. on April 18, ahead of the show’s official Netflix release on April 23, according to Variety. The series is produced by creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, and picks up with familiar faces like Eleven, Mike, Lucas, Max, Will, and Dustin—this time in animated form. According to Netflix, the show is set in the “stark winter of 1985,” where “the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town.” The limited theatrical rollout also comes with a perk: fans attending the screenings will have access to exclusive collectible merchandise tied to the debut. The animated series arrives just months after the franchise’s main storyline wrapped with its Season 5 finale in December.