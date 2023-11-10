Keke Palmer Accuses Ex-Boyfriend of Abuse, Files for Sole Custody of Their Son
‘UNHINGED’
Keke Palmer is seeking sole legal and physical custody of the 8-month-old son she shares with Darius Jackson, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse in a restraining order she filed against her ex-boyfriend in Los Angeles on Thursday. In the court documents, Palmer, 30, outlines the “many instances of physical violence” in her two-year relationship with Jackson, 29, including how he allegedly destroyed her personal property, hit her in front of their son, and threatened to shoot himself if she left him. “Unfortunately, ending my relationship with Darius [in October] has not ended his abuse—if anything,” she wrote, “he is even more unhinged, volatile and dangerous to both me and our son.” Jackson allegedly broke into Palmer’s home over the weekend, threatening and then physically attacking her—“lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police,” the actress said. Reps for the former couple did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment, but Jackson tweeted on Thursday evening, “I love you, son. See you soon.”