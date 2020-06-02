National Guard Takes a Knee for Keke Palmer, but Wouldn’t March With Her
Actress and singer Keke Palmer exhorted a National Guard unit to show their solidarity with anti-racism protesters by walking with them through the the streets on Tuesday. Video circulating on Twitter showed Palmer, 26, breaking it down for the gun-toting troops, saying President Trump is trying to start a race war and they need to show solidarity with the people. “I agree with you,” one of the soldiers said (though it wasn’t entirely clear which part of her speech he was agreeing with).
“So march with us,” Palmer told them. “It will send a huge message.” She sighed as they explained they could not leave the street because they were protecting businesses there. As someone else started calling for the guardsmen to take a knee, Palmer said, “It ain’t enough for me.” Nevertheless the crowd cheered as the soldiers, in a remarkable scene, one by one knelt down.