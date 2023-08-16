Keke Palmer Masterfully Trolls Her Ex by Starring in Usher’s New Music Video

It appears that Keke Palmer took some classes at the Ariana Madix School of Capitalizing Off of Your Shitty Ex—because trolling your ex-boyfriend by starring in an Usher music video may be the best act of revenge we’ve seen all year.

On Wednesday, Usher dropped the music video for his new single “Boyfriend,” which seems to have been written in response to a recent Twitter fiasco involving the Grammy winner, Palmer, and her now widely reviled ex-boyfriend and father of her son, Darius Jackson. The chorus of the pop/R&B tune features the taunting lyrics, “Somebody said your boyfriend’s looking for me / Oh, that’s cool, that’s cool / Well, he could know I’m pretty easy to find / Just look for me whenever he sees you.” (Shots fired!)

Fittingly, the video comes the same day that a source close to Jackson confirmed his and Palmer’s breakup to Page Six, telling the outlet that the fitness trainer has “moved on.”

Back in July, a video went viral of Usher serenading Palmer during his popular Las Vegas residency, which he’s known to do at the heavily female-targeted shows. Jackson took issue with his then-partner’s attire (a partially sheer dress) at the concert and tweeted, “it’s the outfit tho… you a mom,” inciting days-long backlash against him and fervid support for Palmer. Twitter users even dug up his other problematic tweets, while Palmer took control of the situation and began selling “I’m a Motha” merch. But it turns out she was hardly done trolling Jackson.

In the “Boyfriend” video, Palmer and some girlfriends are eagerly getting ready to see Usher perform in Vegas. When they take an elevator to the lobby of their hotel, Palmer emerges wearing Usher’s outfit from the “U Don’t Have To Call” music video. As you might recall, that song begins with the famous ad lib “Don’t leave your girl around me,” which online users jokingly resurfaced during the Jackson fallout. She then performs some choreography in a casino, where Usher magically appears and starts dancing with her.

It’s clearly all a dream. And the video ends with her waking up in bed to her cell phone ringing and realizing that she missed the concert. When she picks up her phone, she says, “Damn, I missed the show. I’m so tired.” Then she adds, “I’m a mother, after all,” before winking at the camera. The video ends with her giggling hysterically with Usher over FaceTime.

It looks like the internet’s sweetheart has won yet again.