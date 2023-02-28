Keke Palmer Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Darius Jackson
‘HEY SON!!!!’
Baby, this is Keke Palmer—your mother! The Nope star confirmed Monday that she had given birth to a baby boy, revealing herself and boyfriend Darius Jackson as newly fledged parents. “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON,” Palmer said on Instagram, “welcome to the world baby Leo.” Her gallery post shared close-ups of the newborn (“Hey Son!!!!” wrote Palmer), selfies of the couple in their first “48hrs of being parents,” and video of the family in the hospital after the birth. Palmer, 29, first revealed her pregnancy in December in her opening monologue while hosting Saturday Night Live. “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight—I am!” she said at the time, unbuttoning her coat to reveal a baby bump. She and Jackson, a fitness instructor, have been dating since 2021.