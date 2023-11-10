Keke Palmer’s Mom Comes Out Swinging at Darius Jackson: ‘I Saw You From Day One’
‘I DARE YOU...’
Keke Palmer’s mom has come out swinging in defense of her daughter after the actress was granted a temporary restraining order against former partner, Darius Jackson, over domestic violence allegations. In an Instagram post and video, Sharon Palmer spoke directly to Jackson and his brother, actor Sarunas Jackson, who called Keke “disgusting” in a since-deleted post and who Sharon asserts knew about Darius’ abuse. “[Y]ou and your family act like sociopaths... i saw you from day one,” Sharon wrote. “I won’t take this laying down anymore. I’M DONE!” In the video, Sharon said, “I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter. And he said, ‘Well, I used to be like that too.’” A judge also granted Palmer sole custody of her and Jackson’s 8-month-old son, and ordered Jackson not to contact them or approach them until a Dec. 5 court hearing.