Kelce Bros Reveal Details About Taylor Swift’s ‘Overwhelming’ Super Bowl Suite

Taylor Swift was nearly as busy as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on Sunday Bowl Sunday. While the tight end helped carry the Kansas City Chiefs to a second consecutive championship, the pop star was in the VIP booth holding court with countless celebrities; everyone from Shaq to Lana Del Rey flitted in and out of her orbit, prompting Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce to remark on the brouhaha during the first New Heights podcast since the big game this week.

“There was so much happening in the suite,” Jason said. “Turns out everybody wants to meet Taylor... I think it was my first [time] really understanding kind of some of the things that she has to deal with.”

It got so hectic during halftime that Jason said he wasn’t even able to enjoy Usher’s big show. “To be honest, I didn’t watch it,” he said. “There are so many star-studded people there where it’s like, dude, everybody wants to come see her. It was overwhelming, to be honest with you.”

“Taylor thrives in those situations,” Travis Kelce replied. “She’s been in them countless times in her life.”

“I had the chance to meet Sir Paul McCartney,” Jason Kelce said, later in the episode. “I’m watching the game, I’m standing with Miles Teller, we’re watching the game, talking ball. And all of a sudden I hear Taylor behind me, like, ‘Jason turn around!’ I look around, Paul McCartney’s standing right there. I’m like, what the heck is this? There’s royalty in the office!”

“Did he get knighted? He had to have,” Travis said.

“He’s for sure knighted, that’s why he’s Sir Paul McCartney,” Jason helpfully explained.

Jason shared that he also got to meet Ice Spice, who he described as “very nice.”

“I got to meet her with Taylor over at SNL,” Travis said. “She was the musical guest at SNL on, I think after our Thursday night game.”

After noting that Post Malone and Quavo from Migos performed for the Chiefs at the afterparty, Travis also shared that, when Chiefs won the Super Bowl in Miami last year, Malone got tattoos of his and Patrick Mahomes’ signatures after losing to them both repeatedly at beer pong.

“And we beat him, put our signatures on a piece of paper and I’m pretty sure after the show he went straight over that tattoo artist and got it tattooed,” Travis recalled. “Man of his word, which I fucking respect.”

Finally, the brothers shared the viral clip of Swift chugging wine on the sidelines. “She’s done this before,” Travis deadpanned. “She’s a pro.”