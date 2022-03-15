CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Kelis’ Husband Dies at 37 After Cancer Battle

    TOO SOON

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Getty

    The husband of singer Kelis is dead at age 37 after fighting stomach cancer for the past several months, reps for the star have confirmed. Photographer Mike Mora announced in September 2021 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer a year earlier. “Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now,” Steve Satterhwaite, of Red Light Management, was quoted telling Entertainment Tonight. Kelis shared a son and daughter with Mora after the two married in 2014. She has yet to comment publicly on his death.

    Read it at Entertainment Tonight