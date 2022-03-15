CHEAT SHEET
Kelis’ Husband Dies at 37 After Cancer Battle
The husband of singer Kelis is dead at age 37 after fighting stomach cancer for the past several months, reps for the star have confirmed. Photographer Mike Mora announced in September 2021 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer a year earlier. “Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now,” Steve Satterhwaite, of Red Light Management, was quoted telling Entertainment Tonight. Kelis shared a son and daughter with Mora after the two married in 2014. She has yet to comment publicly on his death.