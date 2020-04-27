Kelli Ward Urged Anti-Lockdown Protesters to Dress as Health-Care Workers
Dr. Kelli Ward, the far-right chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, further emboldened conservative protesters who are demanding that governors reopen states by telling them to dress as health-care workers to trick the media. “Planning protest to #ReOpenAmerica? EVERYONE wear scrubs & masks - the media doesn’t care if you are really in healthcare or not - it’s the “message” that matters!” she wrote on Twitter on Friday. Ward, who was previously a state senator, has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories and last week accused health-care workers attending rallies to resist protesters as “actors playing parts.”
Matt Grodsky, the spokesman for Arizona’s Democratic party, slammed Ward’s remarks on Monday, saying, “If anyone’s status as a healthcare professional should be questioned it’s Dr. Kelli Ward’s, considering her unwillingness to promote the advice of health experts.” He added: “Irresponsible, shameful tweets like this do nothing to help people afflicted with the virus or the health care heroes who are working to save lives.”