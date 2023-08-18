Country Star Kellie Pickler ‘Breaks Silence’ After Husband’s Suicide
‘BEAUTIFUL LESSONS’
Country music star Kellie Pickler has spoken out for the first time since her songwriter husband Kyle Jacobs died by suicide in their Nashville home in February at the age of 49. Pickler told People in an exclusive statement that during the crisis, she used her husband’s advice to get through it. “One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still,’” she said. “I have chosen to heed his advice.” She also thanked family, fans and supporters “for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.