Kellogg, Allstate Pull Ads from Breitbart

Several major companies, including Kellogg Co. and Allstate, have pulled advertisements from Breitbart News, the right-wing website whose chairman Steve Bannon helped run Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and has been selected as his top White House strategist. According to Bloomberg, a screenshot showing an ad for Kellogg’s Frosted Mini Wheats on Breitbart.com—which routinely traffics in bigoted and misleading stories about minorities—was used for an activist campaign to get the cereal-maker to abandon ads with the site. “We regularly work with our media-buying partners to ensure our ads do not appear on sites that aren’t aligned with our values as a company,” said Kellogg spokeswoman Kris Charles in a statement. “We recently reviewed the list of sites where our ads can be placed and decided to discontinue advertising on Breitbart.com. We are working to remove our ads from that site.” Other corporations, like insurance giant Allstate and eyewear company Warby Parker, have joined in ditching the right-wing site for advertising.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10