Kelly Clarkson Gets Engaged

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at MTV.com
Singer Kelly Clarkson is getting hitched. The original 'American Idol' winner tweeted her betrothal to talent manager Brandon Blackstock on Saturday. The two have been dating since earlier this year. "I'M ENGAGED," Clarkson told the Internet. "I wanted y'all to know! Happiest night of my life last night!" The "Miss Independent" chanteuse also treated fans to a snapshot of her canary yellow diamond ring. Clarkson swept the first season of 'Idol' in 2002, and has since gone on to score successes with her album "Stronger" and songs like "A Moment Like This."