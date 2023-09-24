CHEAT SHEET
Kelly Clarkson Surprises Vegas Street Performer With Impromptu Duet
A Las Vegas street performer invited an audience member to join in her rendition of Tina Turner’s What's Love Got to Do with It, only to discover her co-performer was none other than Kelly Clarkson. The heartwarming moment was captured on video, showing the moment it clicked with the performer just who she was singing with. “I was on my way to soundcheck for @iHeartRadio tonight in Vegas and was tipping this incredible woman killing some Tina Turner and then she asked me to sing and had no clue who I was, and then it hit her, and it made my day!” Clarkson wrote in a post to X. “She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off!”