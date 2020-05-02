Kelly Loeffler’s Financial Disclosures Show She’s Very, Very Rich
Republican Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler released a Personal Financial Disclosure of all her 2019 assets Friday evening. According to the 98-page report, Loeffler was earning a salary of $3.5 million per year before being elected to Congress. She donates her current salary, but even so, she’s one of the richest members of Congress. She and her husband Jeff Sprecher command a fortune of roughly $500 million, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Loeffler has come under fire for dumping millions of dollars worth of stock after a closed-door briefing on the coronavirus, a move that saved her from steep losses. She said financial advisers manage her portfolio. In response to the criticism, she and Sprecher sold individually held stocks in favor of exchange-traded funds, which contain multiple types of assets.