Kelly Osbourne Says She’s Expecting First Child: ‘Happy Does Not Quite Cut It’
‘OVER THE MOON’
Kelly Osbourne is a “Mumma”-to-be! The 37-year-old TV personality revealed Thursday that she is expecting her first child, sharing the news on Instagram alongside photos of her holding an ultrasound scan. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why…” Osbourne wrote. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!” Though she did not share further details on the pregnancy, Osbourne’s boyfriend, musician Sid Wilson, took to Instagram the same afternoon, posting a sonogram photo with a heart-emoji caption. The rocker and Fashion Police alum have known each other since 1999, though their relationship only became romantic recently, People reported in January. Reposting her daughter’s ultrasound photos on Thursday, Sharon Osbourne wrote that her heart “could not be more full!”