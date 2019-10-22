CHEAT SHEET
Colorado Mother Who Claimed Her Daughter Was Terminally Ill Indicted on Murder Charges
A Colorado woman who said her daughter was terminally ill has been indicted by a grand jury on 13 charges related to her death. Kelly Renee Turner, also known as Kelly Renee Gant, was charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, theft, and other charges—10 of which are felonies, the Denver Post reports. The indictment does not describe one specific incident that led to the death of 7-year-old Olivia Gant but rather established a pattern through a series of interviews with the child’s doctors that she was not terminally ill and that doctors suggested Turner should not withdraw Olivia’s medical care. Turner allegedly decided to stop providing nutrition through a feeding tube and had her daughter admitted to hospice, where she died in August 2017, according to the indictment. In April 2017, the Make-A-Wish Foundation organized a “Bat Princess” day for Olivia, where she got to rescue two princesses with Batman in Denver in an imaginary story, the Post reports. Turner was also charged with defrauding a charitable organization, according to the indictment.