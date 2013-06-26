Kelly Rowland Is Not Jealous of Beyoncé

CHEAT SHEET
Kelly Rowland would like to clarify that she has nothing but love for her fellow Destiny’s Children— Beyoncé included. It’s true that the track “Dirty Laundry” off her new new album, Talk a Good Game, does address Rowland’s relationship with her and how she’s handled Beyoncé’s success, but “it’s not necessarily that it’s tough to watch. You just are wanting something more for yourself or wanting a different opportunity,” the singer explained to The Huffington Post. Jealousy “is the only thing [people] can think of when they think of myself, or Michelle, or B. We’re all in a group together, and we’re so used to hearing that, but those are my girls. I love them to death. We’re stuck with each other for life.”