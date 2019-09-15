Kellyanne Conway: Donald Trump May Still Meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Even Though They Bombed Saudi

Read it at Reuters
President Donald Trump may still meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly later this month even though the U.S. blamed Iran for the Yemeni drone attack that crippled Saudi Arabia’s oil production. White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told “Fox News Sunday” that the attacks did not necessarily mean the two leaders would not meet over the Trump administration’s sanctions and maxiumum pressure campaign to halt Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile program. “I’ll allow the president to announce a meeting or a non-meeting,” Conway said, adding, “You’re not helping your case much” by carrying out the attacks. Iran on Sunday denied all involvement in the fiery attacks that halved Saudi oil production.