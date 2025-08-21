Kellyanne Conway Gushes Over Trump’s Rose Garden Stunt

Kellyanne Conway gushed over President Donald Trump’s antics after he was seen readying the Rose Garden for “the greatest event in the history of the White House.”

In his quest to turn the White House into a Mar-a-Lago-style venue, Trump has paved over the historic Rose Garden, which was created in 1903 and later revamped for President John F. Kennedy.

Trump has previously said the renovation was needed because women in high heels would “fall into the wet grass.”

Then-Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway and then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders exit a press conference in the Rose Garden in 2018. The Washington Post/Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The president tested the Rose Garden speakers on Tuesday, and was seen pumping his fist while music played out from a playlist that he controlled.

“What he’s done in the Rose Garden is the ultimate ‘get off my lawn’ to the left,” Conway said Wednesday on Fox News’ The Five.

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.

Conway, the president’s former campaign manager and former senior advisor in his first administration, had launched into a gushing ode to her former boss in the middle of a segment on Democrats’ voter registration woes.

“We are testing the speakers for what will be the greatest event in the history of the White House!” -President Trumppic.twitter.com/hfOmFZvmFz — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) August 19, 2025

“The one issue that the Democrats owned for a very long time was sort of the culture and technology and the cool,” Conway, 58, said.

But Trump, 79, has reclaimed “the cool” for the GOP, according to Conway.

“This is the guy with swagger,” she said. “He’s having a blast. He’s now doing in the Rose Garden what he does in Mar-a-Lago—any of us who have dinner with him witness that: he plays the music, he plays it loudly, people love it.”

She added, “And who’s gonna complain? His neighbors are Scott Bessent in Treasury.”

Metal tables and chairs along with yellow umbrellas decorate a paved over historic White House Rose Garden lawn. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party, which was revealed to be bleeding voters in all 30 states that track registration, is “bereft of ideas” and “not fun,” the controversial pollster said.

A New York Times analysis found Wednesday that 2.1 million voters ditched the Democrats between 2020 and 2024, while the Republican Party gained 2.4 million new voters over the same period.

Conway predicted that things won’t improve for Democrats until the party finds its own “outsider,” before slamming California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new social media strategy, which mimics Trump’s Truth Social posts and antics.