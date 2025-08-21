Kellyanne Conway Gushes Over Trump’s Rose Garden Stunt

Politics

“This is the guy with swagger,” Conway said about the president, while suggesting his new concrete party pad is a political stunt.

Kellyanne Conway gushed over President Donald Trump’s antics after he was seen readying the Rose Garden for “the greatest event in the history of the White House.”

In his quest to turn the White House into a Mar-a-Lago-style venue, Trump has paved over the historic Rose Garden, which was created in 1903 and later revamped for President John F. Kennedy.

Trump has previously said the renovation was needed because women in high heels would “fall into the wet grass.”

The president tested the Rose Garden speakers on Tuesday, and was seen pumping his fist while music played out from a playlist that he controlled.

“What he’s done in the Rose Garden is the ultimate ‘get off my lawn’ to the left,” Conway said Wednesday on Fox News’ The Five.

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.

Conway, the president’s former campaign manager and former senior advisor in his first administration, had launched into a gushing ode to her former boss in the middle of a segment on Democrats’ voter registration woes.

“The one issue that the Democrats owned for a very long time was sort of the culture and technology and the cool,” Conway, 58, said.

But Trump, 79, has reclaimed “the cool” for the GOP, according to Conway.

“This is the guy with swagger,” she said. “He’s having a blast. He’s now doing in the Rose Garden what he does in Mar-a-Lago—any of us who have dinner with him witness that: he plays the music, he plays it loudly, people love it.”

She added, “And who’s gonna complain? His neighbors are Scott Bessent in Treasury.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party, which was revealed to be bleeding voters in all 30 states that track registration, is “bereft of ideas” and “not fun,” the controversial pollster said.

A New York Times analysis found Wednesday that 2.1 million voters ditched the Democrats between 2020 and 2024, while the Republican Party gained 2.4 million new voters over the same period.

Conway predicted that things won’t improve for Democrats until the party finds its own “outsider,” before slamming California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new social media strategy, which mimics Trump’s Truth Social posts and antics.

“It’s cringe, it’s falling flat—I’m sure they’ll come after me now, who cares—because Donald Trump is one of one,” she said. “Only he can do what he’s done with social media, with podcasts, in the way he’s done it.”

