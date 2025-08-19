Trump Spotted Party Planning in Newly Renovated Rose Garden

Donald Trump’s mission to turn the White House Rose Garden into a Mar-a-Lago-style venue edged closer to reality on Tuesday as he tested new speakers for “what will be the best event in the history of the White House.”

After a hectic few days hosting world leaders over the war in Ukraine, the president took time out of his schedule to embark on another important task: inspecting the newly paved garden while playing DJ.

President Trump is testing the Rose Garden speakers for the “best event in White House history” per @PressSec.



He is in fact controlling the music selection. pic.twitter.com/hX9ZXqWa4F — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) August 19, 2025

The 79-year-old emerged briefly from the Oval Office–which sits next to the once lush garden–with chief of staff Susie Wiles on Tuesday afternoon.

He pumped his fist and pointed to the press as music from a playlist that he controlled filled the air.

Songs on the president’s playlist include Pavarotti’s “Nessun Dorma,” Elvis Presley’s “Are You Lonesome Tonight” and Joe Crocker’s “You Are So Beautiful.”

Trump did not speak to the small group of assembled media but his press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted a video of the newly renovated Rose Garden - complete with bright yellow table umbrellas from the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

“We are testing the speakers for what will be the greatest event in the history of the White House!” -President Trumppic.twitter.com/hfOmFZvmFz — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) August 19, 2025

Trump’s campaign anthem, “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood, was playing in the background.

“We are testing the speakers for what will be the greatest event in the history of the White House!” Leavitt’s post quoted the president as saying.

The video was the latest glimpse of the renovations taking place at the White House as Trump puts his stamp on the executive mansion at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Metal tables and chairs along with yellow umbrellas decorate a paved over historic White House Rose Garden lawn. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

In the past few months, he has filled the Oval Office with gold embellishments, added giant American flagpoles to the north and south lawn, and lined the walls with paintings of himself.

The president also recently announced plans to build a $200 million grand ballroom where the East Wing now sits, with construction expected to begin next month.

The former real estate mogul sparked controversy earlier this year when he announced his overhaul of the Rose Garden, which for decades has been one of the most treasured parts of the White House.

The garden was originally created by Ellen Louise Wilson, the wife of president Woodrow Wilson, and made famous by the colorful rose bushes that bordered the landscaped lawn.

It has had a number of renovations over the years–including a 2020 revamp by First Lady Melania Trump–but never one as major as the overhaul the president has embarked on this year.

Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images

Trump said he wanted to pave over the garden with white stone to make it safer and more convenient for people attending events, particularly women in heels.

“You know, we use [the Rose Garden] for press conferences and it doesn’t work because the people fall,” he said during a March interview on Fox News.

“The terrain can be wet, and the soft ground can be an issue for some. Women, with the high heels, it just didn’t work.”

Leavitt on Tuesday told reporters that the beloved roses “remain untouched.” Asked if the first lady was pleased with the renovation, she said: “I believe so.”

As for the next party? According to Leavitt, the president hinted that the first shindig on the new patio could be for the press.