Kellyanne Conway Shades Ex After Anti-Trump Tweets Blew Up Marriage

Kellyanne Conway gave ex-husband George a healthy dollop of passive aggressive shade while detailing how his anti-Trump tweets blew up their marriage on The Katie Miller Podcast.

Speaking to Katie Miller, the former press secretary for Mike Pence, Kellyanne, 58, discussed being stunned by George Conway’s anti-Trump turn during the first Trump administration.

“I can tell you the shock was real,” said Kellyanne in the episode that aired Monday. “The pain was very deep.”

George Conway's public break with his wife made the Conways a subject of media curiosity throughout the first Trump administration. Leah Millis/REUTERS / Reuters

She also gave broad advice—which she said was not just for George but for everyone—to focus on living their lives offline.

“I recently made the decision, Katie, when my children’s other parent is so active online, that I gotta live my life offline, not online,” she said.

“It’s not about George or anybody else, it’s just about how we choose to spend our time. My kids need me... We ‘co-parent’ just fine. I wish him well. Et cetera.”

George Conway has become a minor celebrity on social media for his criticisms of Trump and the administration. Tasos Katopodis/REUTERS

George, a 62-year-old lawyer who was up for official positions early on in the first Trump administration, famously broke from his wife and the administration in 2017 on Twitter (before it became “X”). He co-founded The Lincoln Project, a coalition of Republicans dedicated to stopping Trump’s re-election.

This made him a minor celebrity in liberal circles online. Since coming out as anti-Trump, George amassed over 2.2 million followers on X. During the second Trump administration, George has continued criticizing the president and figures of his administration, including Stephen Miller (during her appearance on The Katie Miller Podcast, Kellyanne described the Millers as some of her “best friends” in the current administration).

George was a conservative power-lawyer before breaking from Kellyanne and Trump in 2017. JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

His break from Trump made his marriage and family life a media curiosity. The pair have four children together, but their daughter, Claudia Conway, drew media attention during the first administration for disagreeing with her mother’s politics on TikTok, when she was 15 years old. Despite the Conways’ very publicly different politics, George and Kellyanne stayed married until their divorce in 2023.

Though Kellyanne tried to show that she was unbothered by the divorce, some bitterness seeped through her interview with Miller. In one extended digression, she bemoaned not qualifying for alimony.

“I will say, fifty years after my Mom got no child support, no alimony, I didn’t either. I didn’t qualify for it. So it’s a very funky time, and when people say ‘Oh, we’re all the same,’ I say, ‘Okay thanks for that.’ But I’m happy, I’m healthy. I hope George is as well.”