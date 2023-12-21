Kellyanne Conway Grasps for Relevancy With Goofy Jan. 6 Abortion Rant

Former Trump adviser and current Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway went on a bizarre rant on the network Wednesday while describing what she believed to be a typical Democrat’s day.

On Fox News’ midday show Outnumbered, Conway spoke about President Joe Biden’s reaction to the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar his predecessor from next year’s primary ballot after determining that he “engaged in insurrection.” Biden said Wednesday that there was “no doubt” that Trump supported an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, while adding that he’ll “let the courts make that decision” regarding Trump’s legal eligibility.

Conway predicted that Biden will have to “eat and own and swallow perhaps a 9-0 unanimous decision by the Supreme Court,” and then called on Americans to “pray” for the justices, who will also weigh in on whether Trump is immune from prosecution over Jan. 6 just because he was once president.

“I truly worry for their safety. These crazy people out there, these fanatical Biden voters out there, if there are any left—they find their way to the Supreme Court justices’ homes, their kids’ schools, their places of work, their places of worship. He should be talking about that,” she demanded, just as Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold reportedly has been receiving hundreds of death threats from angry Trump supporters.

Conway also criticized Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who welcomed the news out of Colorado, writing on X that “it’s about time” that Trump is facing “accountability for inciting an insurrection.”

“That’s just not the evidence that’s been presented in any court of law and that has led to charges for President Trump on those grounds, or that he’s been convicted. So it is in doubt,” Conway said, before depicting Democrats as being obsessed with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“I just think the Democrats wake up every morning and they look at the calendar. The iPhone says Jan. 6, 2021. The date never changes. And then they get in an electric vehicle and go get an abortion,” Conway said—as if the pro-life agenda hasn’t been a losing issue in several states since the end of Roe v. Wade. Her own colleagues have recently had a hard time coming to grips with the politics of abortion after previously downplaying the effects of the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“I just described the Democratic Party to you in seven seconds,” Conway said. “That’s it. That’s what I see.”

Conway was promptly mocked, with Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) writing on X, “wow I literally did all of this yesterday.”

Former Republican congressman Joe Walsh made a more serious point:

“I’m not a Democrat, but yes, I’m guilty,” he wrote. “Every day I think about January 6th. At least once every day I think about how an American President actually led an insurrection, how he led a violent attempt to overthrow an American election. Because I think that’s a really big deal, and we can never let it happen again.”