BONKERS
Colorado Man Allegedly Asked Fellow Inmate to Help Kill Key Witness Before His Murder Trial
A Colorado inmate testified Friday that murder suspect Patrick Frazee— who is on trial in the 2018 death of his fiancée—asked for his help in arranging the killing of a key witness in his case. The unnamed inmate told jurors Frazee asked him to use his prison gang connections in several notes, including one with instructions on how to “carry out the hits on the witnesses.” Frazee, 33, has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with the death of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth, who was last seen publicly in a grocery store with her 1-year-old daughter on Thanksgiving Day 2018.
Prosecutors argued Frazee persuaded his secret girlfriend, Krystal Lee Kenney, to help him kill Berreth before taking matters into his own hands and fatally beating his would-be wife to death, burning her body and destroying murder weapon. Kenney testified in court that she helped clean up the crime scene. Greg Slater, an agent with Colorado Bureau of Investigations, also testified Frazee targeted several people in his messages, including Lee. “They all need to disappear or be unseen until at least Nov. 22 until after the trial,” Slater said, reading one the notes before the court. “I’d really like to see Krystal with a bullet in her head.”