Kelsey Grammer Teases ‘Fraiser’ Revival With Ted Danson

Justin Baldoni’s father dissed Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on Instagram in another installment of the ongoing Lively-Baldoni feud. Baldoni’s father Sam reposted a viral clip of a bulletin board that read “in a world full of Blakes and Ryans, be a Justin.” The board was decorated with red hearts, photos of Baldoni, and adjectives describing his character, like compassionate and empathetic. It included Baldoni’s quotes supporting women’s rights. Sam reposted it on Wednesday with a heart hand emoji but it was removed as of Thursday afternoon. The original video went viral on TikTok amid the contentious court battle between 37-year-old actress and 41-year-old director. Lively and Baldoni’s legal rift grew into a full-blown fight after the stars worked together on the set of It Ends With Us. Lively sued Baldoni and his production company in December alleging sexual harassment and a public smear campaign to “destroy” her reputation. The New York Times reported the investigation in an article headlined “‘We Can Bury Anyone’: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.” In response, Baldoni filed two lawsuits: a $250 million libel lawsuit against the Times and a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband.
