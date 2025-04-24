Trumpland

Hedge Fund King Says Trump Chaos Made U.S. ’20% Poorer in 4 Weeks’

The Citadel CEO said that Trump’s market mayhem has weakened the dollar against other currencies.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 23: Citadel CEO Ken Griffin speaks during the Semafor World Economy Summit 2025 at Conrad Washington on April 23, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

The U.S. is 20 percent poorer than it was just a month ago because of President Donald Trump’s floundering economic policy, a Republican megadonor has said.

Citadel CEO and billionaire founder Ken Griffin said at an economic summit in Washington, DC. that Trump’s tariff warfare is making investors jittery and tarnishing America’s reputation overall.

Griffin added that using the euro as a reference, the U.S. “has become 20 percent poorer in four weeks.”

He said the whiplash from Trump’s sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs earlier this month led investors to dump U.S. Treasuries, once seen as a safe bet investment. Threats to remove Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell didn’t help either, and the dollar weakened against other currencies as a result.

“In the financial markets, no brand compared to the brand of the U.S. Treasuries—the strength of the U.S. dollar, the creditworthiness of U.S. Treasuries. No brand came close. We put that brand at risk,” Griffin warned. “It can take a very long time to remove the tarnish on a brand.”

The billionaire, who donated over $100 million to conservative PACs and funds in the lead up to the 2024 election, was speaking at the World Economy Summit in Washington, DC. Wednesday.

Trump Shrugs Off Plunging Tourist Numbers as ‘No Big Deal’TOURISM CAPITAL OF THE WORLD?
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on next to wounded veterans (not pictured) before signing executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 23, 2025.

He said Trump’s economic policy has “eroded” faith in the American “brand” overall.

“The United States is more than just a nation; it’s a universal brand, whether it’s our culture, our financial strength, our military strength,” Griffin said during the onstage interview.

“America rose beyond just being a country. It was like an aspiration for most of the world, and we’re eroding that brand right now.”

The billionaire hedge fund manager warned: “It can be a lifetime to repair the damage that has been done.”

Griffin noted that he agrees with the administration’s overarching aims. The problem, he said, is the methods used to achieve those goals.

