Politics

Trump Shrugs Off Plunge in Visitors to the U.S. as No Big Deal

TOURISM CAPITAL OF THE WORLD?

JPMorgan, however, thinks it could cost the country tens of billions of dollars.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Donald Trump is not worried about tourists turning their backs on the United States en masse after the high-profile detention of some visitors and imposition of global tariffs.

The president was quizzed by a reporter in the Oval Office as to why he thought visitor numbers were falling, but appeared to shrug off the issue.

Teen Girls Arrested and Deported While Backpacking in HawaiiTRAVEL NIGHTMARE
Tom Sanders
Pictured, Charlotte Pohl and Maria Lepère

“There is a little nationalism there, I guess, perhaps. It is not a big deal,” he said on Wednesday. He then went off on a tangent about the dollar, selling tractors, and his friendship with assassinated former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Data from the International Trade Administration shows a worrying trend, however. While Americans continue to jet off in their droves, the number of visitors touching down on U.S. soil has fallen considerably.

The number of foreign visitors flying into the U.S. fell by almost 10 percent in March compared with the same period last year, the agency reports. The figure is down nearly 13 percent from before the pandemic, to 4.54 million people.

Trump, however, appears unmoved. He concluded in his Oval Office press conference: “It makes it very hard for us to get tourism, and our dollar is a little bit on the low side and that means that a lot of tourism is going to come in.

Pictured, Charlotte Pohl and Maria Lepère
German tourists Charlotte Pohl and Maria Lepère were detained by ICE and deported from Hawaii. Reddit

“But I can see a little bit of nationalism at work, and I can see it likewise with us—not wanting to go to certain countries. But that’ll work out very easily."

JPMorgan said the real cost is an erosion of 0.1 percent from gross domestic product. A spokesman blamed Trump’s tariffs primarily and added: “Concerns around detentions of foreign visitors, sometimes by accident, are only compounding this effect.”

The GDP of the U.S. in 2024 was projected to be around $29 trillion, so a 0.1 percent chunk would equate to $29 billion in lost economic activity.

Asked if he thinks that tourists might be scared to visit due to incidents of travelers being detained, Trump shrugged that off too.

“No, we treat our tourists great. We are the tourism capital of the world. There’s no place like this and there may be a little bit of nationalism, but I doubt it,” he said.

Soccer Player’s Wife and Child Kidnapped From Home SHOCKING
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Jackson Rodriguez of Emelec looks on during the Tarde Blanquiazul 2025 match between Alianza Lima and Emelec at Estadio Alejandro Villanueva on January 12, 2025 in Lima, Peru.

His comments come after two German backpackers were detained in Hawaii after immigration officials decided it was suspicious they had not booked a hotel room before arriving.

Charlotte Pohl, 19, and Maria Lepere, 18, arrived in Honolulu from Auckland, New Zealand, earlier this month while on a round-the-world trip. But, despite having ESTA travel authorization, immigration officials accused them of attempting to enter the U.S. to work illegally, and they were deported after being strip-searched.

“We had already noticed a little bit about what was going on in the U.S. But at the time, we didn’t think it was happening to Germans. That was perhaps very naive. We felt so small and powerless,” Maria told German outlet Ostsee Zeitung of their ordeal.

This is not an isolated incident. Canadian actress Jasmine Mooney was held by ICE for 12 days after she arrived, legally, in the U.S. for work.

German tourist Lucas Sielaff was driving from Mexico with his American fiancée when he was scooped up by immigration goons and held for 16 days.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during an event to sign executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The president fielded questions from the press in the Oval Office Wednesday. Leah Millis/REUTERS

Trump’s on-again off-again global tariff war has also hit relations with other countries and driven home the isolationist ‘America First’ policy that might make tourists think twice about visiting.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s attempt to quell any fears on April 4 might have missed the mark, too.

“If you’re not coming to the United States to join a Hamas protest, or to come here and tell us about how right Hamas is, or … stir up conflict on our campuses and create riots in our streets and vandalise our universities, then you have nothing to worry about,” he told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly made a better attempt on Wednesday, telling CNBC: “President Trump’s agenda to make America wealthy, safe, and beautiful again benefits Americans and international visitors alike.”

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandElon Musk Has ‘F-Word Screaming Match’ Feet From Oval Office
William Vaillancourt
MediaPete Buttigieg Schools Podcaster for Trusting Trump Promises
Corbin Bolies
MediaChris Cuomo Trashes Former CNN Star and Claims Friendship Was Never Real
Tom Sanders
PoliticsTerrified Trump Flees Tariffs War After CEOs’ ‘Empty Shelves’ Warning
Janna Brancolini
TrumplandJack Schlossberg Issues Challenge to ‘Sexual Deviant’ Cousin RFK Jr.
Erkki Forster