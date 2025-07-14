Ken Paxton Enjoyed Surprise Boost on Day of Divorce News

That’s a new way to get your donors to open up their checkbooks.

Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton had his second-best day of small-donor fundraising on Thursday after his wife of 38 years, Angela Paxton, announced she was divorcing him on “biblical grounds.”

That head-scratching detail was first revealed by NOTUS, which cited a source close to Paxton.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, 62, blamed his divorce on “the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny." He did not mention his alleged infidelity. Pool/Getty Images

Paxton, 62, has faced his fair share of scandals during his tenure as Texas attorney general, a position he still holds, having narrowly survived an impeachment trial in 2023. Despite the unsavory headlines, with his divorce being the latest, he continues to lead incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the most recent Republican primary polls.

It is unclear just how much Paxton raised on the day his divorce was announced. He reported approximately $2.9 million in donations during the second quarter of 2025, which ended about a week and a half before Angela’s bombshell announcement. That positions him well behind Cornyn, who raised $3.9 million during that same period.

Angela Paxton, a 62-year-old state senator, said Thursday that she was leaving her husband “in light of recent discoveries.”

Angela Paxton, 62, was married to Ken for 38 years. They share four children and five grandchildren. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

“Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds,” she said in a statement. “I believe marriage is a sacred covenant, and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage.”

Court documents revealed the couple had been separated since June 1, 2024. She is seeking a “disproportionate share” of the estate, including their home in McKinney, Texas. She alleged that Paxton is at fault for the marriage’s crumbling and that he committed adultery, so their one-time family home should stay with her.

Reports of Paxton’s affair emerged during his impeachment trial, in which he was accused in part of going to potentially criminal lengths to hide the affair from his wife and voters. He was ultimately cleared of wrongdoing by the Republican-majority state legislature. Angela recused herself from voting.

The one-time Republican power couple share four children and five grandchildren.

“After facing the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny, Angela and I have decided to start a new chapter in our lives,” Paxton said in his statement last week, which did not include an apology to Angela. “I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting our amazing children and grandchildren. I ask for your prayers and privacy at this time.”

Former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) challenged Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in last year’s general election. He lost by 8.5 points, but is considered a favorite to run for U.S. Senate again next year. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

NOTUS reports Democrats are hopeful that Paxton—who is widely viewed as more bombastic, scandal-scarred, and Trump-like than Cornyn—can win March’s primary, as they view him as easier to defeat in the general election.